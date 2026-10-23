Edu García, director of the Spanish radio station "Radio Estadio", has revealed an amusing exchange he shared with Argentina's Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami captain, while discussing the chants Real Madrid fans aimed at him at the Santiago Bernabéu, dredging up behind-the-scenes moments from the career of the star now crowned with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sport.

On his programme "Más de Uno", García celebrated Messi's football career and his historic achievements, along with his charitable work and his relationship with the media, all coinciding with the award that honours what he has given to football on and off the pitch.

Messi recalls a memory from the Bernabéu stadium

During one of the Clásico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabéu, García recounted, the radio staff were forced to go undercover among the stands. The row was in full swing at the time between the Spanish league association, headed by Javier Tebas, and the radio stations over access to the stadiums.

Mid-match, the microphone of one of the broadcasters picked up a chant from a Real Madrid supporter against Messi. García described it as one of the insults aimed at the Argentine, with the fan shouting the word "hormone", a reference to the hormonal treatment Messi underwent as a child.

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García met Messi later during an exhibition in Barcelona, where he was helping the forward present his new boot. That was when the Argentine asked him about the truth of what gets said about him in the Spanish capital.

Messi said to him: "Tell me the truth, what do they say about me in Madrid?".

So García told him about the chant the Real Madrid fan had let out at the Bernabéu. Messi's reaction caught him off guard. The forward burst out laughing, handling the whole thing with humour rather than anger.

A deserved tribute to an exceptional career

Turning to Messi's trophy-laden career, García pointed out that winning the World Cup with Argentina marked a historic milestone in his journey, alongside charitable work that has grown more prominent over the years.

He also praised the character of the Argentine star. Calm and softly spoken, Messi prefers to express himself through football, which is exactly why his rare media appearances draw such attention.