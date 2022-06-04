Messi, Ronaldo, or Lewandowski - Who has the most goals in club football?

The three prolific goalscorers are in a close fight...

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest active goal-scorer in club football with 698 goals in 933 matches. His rival Lionel Messi is just 15 goals behind the Portuguese with 683 strikes. However, the PSG forward has played 122 matches less than Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski who has been in sensational form in the last few seasons with Bayern Munich has scored 509 goals in his club career.

However, it is the Argentine magician who has the best minutes per goal ratio. In his career, Messi has scored at an average of less than 100 minutes which is an incredible record. Lewandowski edges out Ronaldo marginally, but both players have almost identical scores.

In continental competitions, Ronaldo is closely followed by Messi who is just 17 goals behind. But there is a significant gulf between that pair and the rest, as Lewandowski is yet to reach the 100-mark.

The Manchester United talisman also leads in the number of league goals than both Messi and Lewandowski. In the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo scored 18 times in the Premier League while Messi could manage only six in Ligue 1, which has further widened the gulf between the two. Meanwhile, the Polish striker has carried on his rich vein of form in Bundesliga and has scored 35 in 34 matches. But it is Zlatan Ibrahimovic who takes the third spot in this list with 389 league goals, while Lewandowski has 365.

Article continues below

In domestic cup competitions, Messi is well ahead of competition as he has 70 goals to his name while Ronaldo is a distant second with 51 goals. Let us now take a look at the top five active goal scorers in club football.

Who are the top five active goalscorers in club football?