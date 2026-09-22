The referees committee of the Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" has handed Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro the opening match between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, set for the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia meet Kuwait at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, "the Jewel", in Jeddah tomorrow, Wednesday, to get "Gulf 27" under way.

Pinheiro has held the international badge since 2016 and ranks as an elite category referee in UEFA.

His recent CV is heavyweight. He took charge of the 2025 UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham, then handled the semi-final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025-2026 Champions League.

The 2026 World Cup added more to the list, including the quarter-final between Argentina and Switzerland.

That game brought controversy. Lionel Messi appeared to rebuke the referee, with cameras and lip readers catching "the Flea" telling him: "Speak to me with respect, do not disrespect me. I spoke to you with respect".

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Saudi Arabia share their Gulf 27 group with Iraq, Kuwait and Oman.

Finish first or second and you go through to the semi-final. The tournament runs until the seventh of next October.