Messi scores five goals in an international match - Who are the others that have achieved this feat?

The Argentine achieved a rare feat in international football...

Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina against Estonia on Sunday in a 5-0 friendly win. The opposition may not have been the toughest, but the PSG star nevertheless put on a performance that saw him achieve a very rare feat.

How did Messi score his goals vs Estonia?

Goal 1: 8th-minute penalty

Goal 2: 45th-minute left-footed shot from right side of box

Goal 3: 47th-minute left-footed shot from centre of box

Goal 4: 70th-minute right-footed shot from centre of box

Goal 5: 75th-minute left-footed shot from centre of box

Incidentally, Messi is also the first player in history to score five goals in a club game (Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012) and an international fixture.

He became the first Argentine to hit as many in one match since Juan Marvezzi all the way back in 1941. Let us take a look at the players who have scored five goals in an international match.

Juan Marvezzi (1941)

In 1941, Juan Marvezzi scored five goals for Argentina in Copa America against Ecuador. 81 years since this feat, Messi matched this record.

Oleg Salenko (1994)

Salenko created a World Cup record when he scored five goals in Russia's 6-1 win against Cameroon on June 28, 1994. He took 16 minutes to break the deadlock as he rifled in a shot that went through the legs of goalkeeper Jacques Songo'o. He doubled the lead in the 41st minute and just at the stroke of halftime he added a third from the spot after a foul on teammate Ilya Tsymbalar. In the second half, he continued his blistering form and scored his fourth in the 72nd minute after latching onto a cutback by Omari Tetradze. Just three minutes later, he netted the fifth by chipping over Songo'o to create a net record.