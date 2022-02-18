Messi or Ronaldo? Sachin Tendulkar reveals his favourite!

India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is an avid follower of not only the sport in which he has over 30,000 international runs but also regularly tracks tennis, golf and football. In fact, He was a co-owner of the Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters till 2018. He has also often been spotted in various PGTA events and tennis grand slams as well.

In a recent interview with American journalist Graham Bensinger, the 2011 World Cup winner for India, he answered a few questions during the rapid-fire round. In one of them, he was asked to pick his favourite between two of the greatest footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Master Blaster did not think twice before picking the PSG forward and went on to say, "Messi is more of my type."

In the next question, he was asked who is the better cricket, he or Virat Kohli. The former India international gave a tongue-in-cheek reply and said, “How about having both of us in one team!”

PSG are close to reaching the quarter-finals this year, having beaten Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Messi believes they can go all the way in the competition in the near future but warned that it is not an easy thing to achieve.

He told the club's magazine: "It's complicated to win the Champions League. Complicated, because it's a competition that brings together the best teams, and where the smallest detail and the slightest mistake can eliminate you.

"I believe we have a team that can try to win it. We are excited about this idea and we really hope to get there, but we have to take things slowly.

"I repeat, it is difficult to win the Champions League. It's not always the best team that wins it and you really have to focus on all the details, thinking about being the strongest team possible. In the end, it is the strongest teams that achieve their goals. And we are on this path, seeking to become even stronger than what we are," he commented.