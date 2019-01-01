Meridian Secondary makes clean sweep at U14 Inter-School Futsal Challenge 2019

Meridian secondary made a clean sweep at the Under-14 FAS -School Futsal Challenge 2019.

The school won both the boys' and girls' titles at the competition. Meridian (A) dethroned holders Barley Secondary in the boys’ Cup Final by a 2-1 scoreline at the OCBC Arena, while Meridian (B) edged Dunman Secondary 1-0 to claim the first-ever girls’ U14 Cup trophy.

FAS President, Mr Lim Kia Tong, was on hand to present the prizes to the top four teams from each of the boys’ Cup, Plate and Bowl categories, as well as the top four girls’ teams in the Cup and Plate categories.