Mercato behind the scenes: why did Barcelona pull out of the Diomande deal?

Real Madrid stand on the brink of signing Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from Leipzig, having struck an agreement with the German club in a deal that could reach around 120 million euros. Paris Saint-Germain have pulled out of the race for the player.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona enquired about Diomande's situation several months ago, only to drop the deal later.

Officials at the Catalan club leaned on their good relationship with Leipzig following the Dani Olmo transfer, contacting the German side's management to ask about the player.

Leipzig were clear at the time: they had no intention of selling a player they had signed recently, barring an exceptional offer.

The German club valued Diomande at more than 100 million euros. Barcelona would not even entertain the figure. Then events overtook everyone, with Real Madrid ready to pay a huge sum to get the deal done.

Meetings with the player's representatives followed last April and May, after the forward enjoyed a standout season in the German league, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 matches.

Once Barcelona realised Leipzig were holding firm, the Catalan club moved to keep Marcus Rashford, before finally deciding to sign Anthony Gordon for 70 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons. It was a deal Hansi Flick favoured.

Diomande's name was also linked with Atlético Madrid after Barcelona's contacts, and towards the end of the season the winger received offers from the English Premier League and the French league.

Paris Saint-Germain reached an agreement with the player too, but they never managed to close negotiations with Leipzig.