Mensah, Aboubakar fire Besiktas past Kasimpasa

The Ghana and Cameroon internationals were among the goals as the Black Eagles began the weekend with a win

Bernard Mensah and Vincent Aboubakar found the net on Friday as defeated Kasimpasa 3-0 in Super Lig action.

The playmaker opened the scoring in the second-minute of first-half stoppage time against his former club when he reacted quickest after the visiting goalkeeper spilled the ball into his path, firing home with his right foot from close range.

Besiktas’s advantage grew 10 minutes into the second half when Florent Hadergjonaj was shown a straight red card for the visitors.

Atiba Hutchinson doubled the hosts’ lead in the 68th minute after fine work from wideman Rachid Ghezzal, before Vincent Aboubakar rounded off the triumph seventh minutes later as he continues his return to top form.

Fabrice N’Sakala, the hero against last weekend, was introduced late on as Sergen Yalcin withdrew Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, and Besiktas comfortably saw out the contest to maintain their excellent recent form.

The victory was their sixth in their last seven matches in all competitions, and takes them up to 19 points after 10 matches.

They’ve moved four points behind unlikely league leaders Alanyaspor, who are away at Genclerbirligi on Saturday morning.

Besiktas’s victory comes on the back of their stunning 4-3 triumph at heavyweight rivals Fenerbahce on Sunday, as Aboubakar netted twice to continue his return to his top form.

It was Besiktas’s first victory away at Fener in 15 years, having not previously defeated their fierce rivals away from home since April 2005.

Including his goal against Kasimpasa, the international now has five in eight in the Super Lig this season, a remarkable turnaround considering he failed to score any league goals for FC last term during an injury-ravaged campaign.

The goal was Mensah’s second of the season, and his first since he scored in the win at Trabzonspor in his first league game of the campaign.

“I’m happy for myself,” Mensah said after the match, describing his eagle celebration. “I also made an eagle sign in my joy with the goal, because I know this gesture is valuable to fans.”

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Besiktas from Kayserispor, having previously spent time in with Kasimpasa.

He was unable to make the breakthrough at after signing for the Spanish giants from Vitoria Guimaraes.