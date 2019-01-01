Mendy and Camavinga sent off as Rennes bow to CFR Cluj

The Senegal and Angola players were given the marching orders as the Romanian club edged past ‎Julien Stephan’s men at Roazhon Park

Edouard Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga were sent off in ’ 1-0 defeat against CFR Cluj in Thursday’s game.

goalkeeper Mendy, who was handed his third appearance in the European competition, was given his marching orders with only five minutes into the encounter after a harsh challenge on Lacina Traore.

The visitors soon capitalised on their numerical advantage as Ciprian Ioan Deac found the back of the net four minutes after the incident.

M'Baye Niang had a chance to draw his side level before half-time but the Senegal striker failed to convert his kick from the penalty spot.

Article continues below

In the 46th minute, ‎Julien Stephan’s men suffered a further blow when Angola midfielder Camavinga was shown a straight red card for a foul on Billel Omrani.

The defeat ensures Rennes remain rooted to the bottom of Group E with one point from three games.

The reverse fixture will take place at Stadionul Dr Constantin Radulescu on November 7.