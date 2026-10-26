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Sam Vreeswijk
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Memphis Depay given painful nickname at Corinthians after new injury

Corinthians
Netherlands
M. Depay

Memphis Depay looks unlikely to play for Corinthians again until mid-November at the earliest, according to the Brazilian edition of ESPN. The 32-year-old forward suffered a thigh injury just over a week ago and remains sidelined.

In training last Sunday, 18 October, Memphis sustained the muscle injury. He missed last weekend's league match against Vasco da Gama as a result, a 3-2 defeat.

More absences are expected. ESPN reports that, behind the scenes at the training ground, 'there is pessimism about the possibility of him returning for the matches before the next international break'.

Memphis will definitely miss the league match against Mirassol, which takes place overnight from Friday into Saturday this coming weekend. The meeting with São Paulo, overnight from 4 to 5 November, also looks beyond him. That makes 18 November, when Corinthians face Botafogo, his likely return date.

Whether Memphis is being considered for a Netherlands call-up during the next international break, or whether this injury will affect that, remains unclear. Head coach Xavi Hernández decided not to call him up for the previous international break.

Next matches
COR

COR

Serie A

30 Oct 2026

MIR

MIR

NED

NED

UEFA Nations League A

13 Nov 2026

GRE

GRE

At Corinthians' training ground, ESPN also reports 'an atmosphere of isolation' around Memphis. This is largely connected to the saga surrounding his contract extension earlier this year. His unavailability does not help while the club are fighting relegation.

Some players and staff members therefore call him 'Mickey', after Mickey Mouse. "Mainly because of the exceptional position he occupies compared with other players," writes ESPN.

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