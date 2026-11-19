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Bayern Munich have been strongly linked with a move for JJ Gabriel in recent weeks. Real Madrid, though, look set to land him. Given his apparent attitude and dubious circle of advisers, he looks right at home there. A comment.

Look up the metaphor of a cup passing you by in the Duden dictionary and the definition is clear: “A threatening, severe fate, suffering or unpleasant task could be averted,” it says. That sums up Bayern Munich's position on hyped 16-year-old prodigy JJ Gabriel.

For all his potential and apparently thrilling footballing ability, Gabriel could have become a burden and a disruptive presence at Bayern. Consider Uli Hoeneß's much-discussed and undignified remarks about Lennart Karl : the club patriarch recently felt Karl lacked the “humility” that “young players need” and wanted to have a word with him about it. Imagine what Hoeneß would have made of JJ Gabriel and his entourage.

Had the honorary president looked more closely at the teenager's conduct and those around him, he would presumably have intervened personally in any prospective transfer.

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Why did JJ Gabriel cause a “shock” at Manchester United?

Bayern, the German record champions, reportedly made a determined move for Gabriel when he pushed hard to leave Manchester United. His “almost unprecedented” move reportedly caused a “shock” at the Red Devils.

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Gabriel demanded that United cancel his registration so he could move to a bigger club as early as the winter. He has played for United since he was 11 and recently scored 23 goals in 23 games for their under-18s. This isn't Fulham, Racing Santander or Mainz 05 we're talking about. It's Manchester United. They may be a giant who have fallen a long way in recent years , but they remain a top European destination on paper.

Gabriel is 16 and has yet to play a single competitive senior game. That alone would probably have been enough for Hoeneß to question his character and suitability for Bayern.

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Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel, to give him his full name, appears to have no shortage of hubris. His glossy farewell video, posted on Instagram this week, drew ridicule. Commenters called him the “next Garnacho”, while one wished him “good luck warming Real Madrid’s bench”.

Bayern Munich have already dealt with JJ Gabriel's dubious advisers

Similar comments appeared beneath a deeply uncomfortable Instagram video posted shortly beforehand by his new agency. Bayern know that agency. Last summer, on deadline day, they negotiated an expensive last-minute loan for Nicolas Jackson with EPIC Sports and its eccentric founder and boss, Ali Barat.

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A bizarre press release followed , with Barat patting himself on both shoulders for the deal. Had he had a third, he would probably have given that one a verbal pat too. Titled “Ali Barat has redefined the game”, it contained sensitive details of the Jackson deal that Bayern Munich themselves would probably never have made public.

EPIC are also the agency from whom Noah Atubolu parted ways amid a public dispute months ago. Barat and his staff, including one Marcello Brillmann, persuaded the goalkeeper to leave SC Freiburg with false promises and transfer scenarios, but had no concrete, suitable takers lined up. Faced with the prospect of a year in the stands at Freiburg, Atubolu had had enough. He pulled the plug and negotiated a contract extension with the club. SC Freiburg then agreed a loan with Eintracht Frankfurt followed by an obligation to buy.

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Real Madrid are no haven for 16-year-old prodigies

Now this dubious agency will represent Gabriel's ambitious interests. EPIC announced their deal with the 16-year-old a few days ago with the words: “History does not wait, and neither does greatness. An extraordinary talent. Endless possibilities!” The two parties look made for each other.

Whether those possibilities extend to Real Madrid's first team remains to be seen. Perhaps Gabriel should ask Martin Ödegaard, Reinier, the “Dutch Guti” Mink Peeters or Samuel Eto’o.

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Between his questionable advisers, his seemingly enormous (and rather unhealthy) self-confidence, his outrageous financial demands (a seven-figure annual salary and a hefty signing-on fee) and the complications of a move ( notably a Cypriot passport ), Gabriel is a walking transfer red flag for Bayern. Fortunately for them, that deep-red cup looks set to pass them by.

At first glance, he seems better suited to Real Madrid's sometimes regal collection of extroverted, diva-like characters. Good luck to him.