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Brajan Gruda has shone in his first two Germany appearances and flourished at RB Leipzig. He's the talk of the town, and signing him would be expensive.

According to Bild, Leipzig would only sell Gruda next summer if "completely outrageous offers" came in. Interested clubs would need to approach the €100 million mark to make RB consider a deal, the report says.

That would make signing Gruda next summer difficult even for Bayern Munich. The record champions are said to be interested , Sport Bild recently reported. Bayern are closely monitoring Gruda's development and value his versatility in attack, according to that report. The newly capped Germany international can play on either attacking flank or as a No 10.

When does Leipzig's obligation to buy Brajan Gruda take effect?

According to Bild, Gruda remains on loan at Leipzig from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the obligation to buy could take effect as early as the beginning of 2027. It would kick in once he has played at least three Bundesliga matches next year, a threshold he could reach by mid-January. Leipzig paid Brighton a €1 million loan fee in early February 2026 and would then owe a €25 million transfer fee to sign Gruda permanently.

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The 22-year-old's contract with the Saxony club would then run until 2031, leaving Leipzig under no pressure to sell next summer. He is also said to have no release clause.

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Gruda has further boosted his market value in his first two appearances for Germany's senior side. On his international debut against Serbia (3-1), the superb dribbler scored a fine goal after a magnificent solo run. On Monday, he was among the standout performers in the 5-0 thrashing of the Netherlands , providing two assists and scoring once himself.

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Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has rated Gruda highly for some time. As Red Bull's head of global soccer, he was involved in the former Mainz player's move to Leipzig at the start of the year. Klopp admires Gruda's ability on the ball and his flair, but according to Bild, he also had doubts about the player's willingness to defend when RB signed him.

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Jürgen Klopp also praised Brajan Gruda's defensive work

Gruda has since emphatically dispelled those doubts. Klopp was delighted by the Leipzig player's work off the ball after the resounding victory over the Netherlands . Speaking to ARD about Gruda and his equally impressive fellow winger Derry Scherhant (SC Freiburg), the Germany coach said: "They can both play, good heavens. But the work they put in and had to put in today – it’s incredible. And that’s what makes a team in the end. Others can play football too. But ultimately it’s about the passion and effort you put into it."

RB are getting Gruda relatively cheaply because the Klopp favourite struggled to establish himself at Brighton. The English club paid Mainz 05 a substantial €31.5 million transfer fee for him in 2024, but Gruda failed to meet expectations and often appeared only as a substitute.

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He needed time to find his rhythm at Leipzig in the second half of last season before hitting his stride recently. Gruda has caught the eye with two goals and five assists in his past eight competitive matches. "I’m very happy for him, but I’m even happier for RB Leipzig, because developing players is one of the club’s aims," RB coach Martin Demichelis said at Thursday's press conference, though he also warned Gruda against getting carried away.

Despite the Germany hype: Demichelis' warning to Gruda

"He still has to keep both feet on the ground," Demichelis stressed, adding: "It’s always nice to play for the national team, but coming back and immediately performing for the club is the important and difficult thing. He has to take the next step straight away, and the next step is our next match."

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Gruda and Leipzig visit Union Berlin on Saturday. An important Champions League home match against RC Lens follows next Tuesday.