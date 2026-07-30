At Bayer Leverkusen, the players granted an extended holiday after staying involved in the World Cup returned to training on Monday. One of them, however, will take part only in a very limited capacity, because the club do not want to risk a record transfer being derailed by an injury at the final stage.

"He will be there on Monday for the return of the World Cup players," Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes told Bildin reference to Kerim Alajbegovic. Yet the chances of the 18-year-old Bosnian staying with the Werkself for the long term are now seen as slim, because his multi-million move after a bidding war is said to have already been decided.

According to Bild, FC Chelsea were prepared to put the biggest offer on the table for Alajbegovic, with the Blues said to have offered 40 million euros for the attacking midfielder. That fee matches Leverkusen's valuation and would set a Bundesliga record: never before has a club from Germany's top flight bought or sold an Under-19 player for more money. The previous record belongs to Bayern Munich, who paid around 35 million euros to Benfica for Renato Sanches in 2016.

From Bayer's point of view, the remarkable part, or the crazy part, is that Alajbegovic has not played a single minute of professional football for the club. Leverkusen are not losing a key player, only a prospect, a hope for a glittering future. "Kerim has made an incredible development. He is extremely ambitious and has developed astonishingly quickly," Rolfes told Sport1.

Kerim Alajbegovic kicks on after initial difficulties

That was exactly what Leverkusen had in mind when they allowed academy player Alajbegovic to join Salzburg last summer. The Austrians paid two million euros, but for eight million euros the Werkself secured a buy-back option. After only half a year, everyone at Bayer knew they would trigger it. Alajbegovic was making too big an impression in Salzburg, even if he initially had some slight problems there: "At the beginning it was difficult: I was in a hotel for a month and a half, so I was very alone," he admitted to Salzburg's club media.

Once he settled, it clicked on the pitch as well. Alajbegovic registered 13 goals and four assists in 44 competitive matches for the Austrians, and by the end of his spell in Salzburg he could say: "It was the best decision to come here." He said he had matured not only as a player but also as a person, and he gave a clear example of that personal development: "I am someone who really hates losing. I really hate it. Sometimes I become very aggressive – and I was then also taught that I should stay calm."

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Now that intermediate step has brought him back to Leverkusen this week, where he has returned as an almost established professional and World Cup participant. "Before I came to Salzburg, I was still a boy," Alajbegovic admitted, but that is now behind him. His performances last season not only prompted Bayer to activate the buy-back option, they also put him on the radar of numerous other clubs. Added to that were the 18-year-old's appearances for the Bosnia national team, for whom he became the youngest debutant to date.

In the World Cup play-offs, he played a decisive role in the wins against Wales and Italy. He also impressed at the World Cup, including with a stunning goal against Qatar. "He has exceptional shooting technique, also from outside the box. That really makes him special," Rolfes enthused.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso knows Kerim Alajbegovic extremely well

Chelsea's interest in Alajbegovic is unlikely to be a coincidence. Xabi Alonso has taken over in the dugout at Stamford Bridge, and he knows the youngster well from their time in Leverkusen. Under the Spaniard, Alajbegovic had already made the matchday squad several times, but at that stage he still did not get on the pitch, not even for a brief cameo. Alonso will surely still have the Bosnian's qualities in mind, and those are now allegedly worth 40 million euros to Chelsea.

However, a move to the Blues now looks rather unlikely. Chelsea have just signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a mere 127 million euros for Alajbegovic's position in attacking midfield. That is why Alajbegovic is said to be taking a close look at Chelsea's plans, which could involve an immediate loan to another club after the transfer, such as Racing Strasbourg, who, like Chelsea, belong to the Blue Group. According to media reports, that was something he had previously ruled out for himself.

That, according to reports, has brought Juventus back into the race for the Bosnian. In recent days, the Italians have emerged as favourites in the poker for Alajbegovic, while Sky is even reporting an agreement between all parties. For a basic fee of 33 million euros, the 18-year-old is said to be joining the Old Lady, with the Werkself also due bonus payments that would take the total to the 40 million euros allegedly offered by Chelsea.

Juventus are said to be pushing one point above all: they have planned Alajbegovic straight into the starting XI, and that has already been conveyed to him personally. According to Sky, only the final details still need to be clarified before the deal can be officially announced. In the end, though, it makes no difference whether Chelsea, Juve or another club that may yet enter the transfer poker comes out on top.

One thing is already pretty clear: there will be a record transfer in the Bundesliga.