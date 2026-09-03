According to information from Bild, Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion pushed to sign the 24-year-old in the closing stages of the summer transfer window and were reportedly ready to put around €45 million on the table.

Leverkusen, though, rated Tillman's sporting value higher than the potential fee and rejected a late move for the attacker. The week before, the Bundesliga club had already knocked back an offer from Brighton for a similar, slightly lower amount.

Tillman joined Leverkusen from Dutch top-flight club PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2025, with B04 paying a fee of around €35 million at the time.

In his first season in a Werkself shirt, the 24-year-old only met expectations to a limited extent. Former coach Kasper Hjulmand used him only sporadically, and he managed just nine goal involvements in 42 matches across all competitions, eight goals and one assist.

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Did Malik Tillman want to leave Bayer Leverkusen?

That is also why Tillman was at times seen as a leading candidate for a summer transfer. "What I have shown so far was not what I am capable of. Last season was the worst I have played in my career," he said in August in an interview with Sport Bild. "It was about the coach's trust and the backing from the club. Those are things I have lacked."

Now under new coach Carles Martinez, Tillman is finally expected to fulfil his potential. The Spaniard sees him both as a playmaker and alongside Aleix Garcia in defensive midfield. In the Bundesliga opener last weekend, Tillman started, but Leverkusen lost 3-2 to promoted side SC Elversberg.