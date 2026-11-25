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Saudi club Al-Nassr have informed their Portuguese player João Félix of their final decision on his future with the team after the end of the current 2026-2027 season, amid interest from several clubs in securing his services, led by Barcelona.

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Reports had pointed to Barcelona's interest in signing João Félix in the upcoming summer transfer window , not least because his current Al-Nassr contract expires at the end of this season.

But Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah reports that Al-Nassr met the Portuguese on Wednesday to settle his future once and for all and end the speculation that has surrounded him of late.

According to the paper, Al-Nassr told Félix his contract will be renewed until 2029. The club have no intention of revoking the extension clause or selling his contract when the current season ends.

Félix welcomed the decision. He says he feels at ease with Al-Nassr in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and sees his time there as the main reason for his recent return to the national team.

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Al-Nassr signed him from Chelsea in the summer transfer window before last, in a deal reportedly worth €30 million.

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Arriyadiyah had previously revealed that the contract, signed in the summer of 2025, includes an automatic two-season extension unless Al-Nassr explicitly state they want to part ways with the player.

Keeping Félix means a further €20 million heading to Chelsea.

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His annual salary would then rise from €10 million to €12.5 million over the two extra seasons, along with other benefits.

If Al-Nassr trigger the exit clause before the deadline, which runs until 1 June, the cost of the deal drops to €30 million and the player automatically returns to the London club.

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The real surprise in the agreement? Al-Nassr can walk away from the two extra years without paying any penalty or financial compensation.

Félix would then go back to Chelsea, where his contract runs until 2031.

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The Saudi club don't hold all the cards, though. Arriyadiyah reports that triggering the exit clause also requires the player's approval.

Equally, if Félix wanted to leave Saudi Arabia of his own accord, he would need Al-Nassr's blessing.

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Félix arrived at Al-Nassr in July 2025 and has become one of their key players. Now his future hinges on a decision due before 1 June.

Since arriving at Al-Awwal Park, the Portuguese star has made 63 appearances in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 28 assists.

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He also led Al-Nassr to the Roshn Saudi League title last season, ending a seven-year wait, and to the AFC Champions League Two final, where Japan's Gamba Osaka beat them 1-0.