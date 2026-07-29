Medical with BVB had apparently already been scheduled! Did a move for Said El Mala for what would now be a laughable fee fall through because of Lars Ricken?

El Mala is said to have visited Dortmund's training centre on 25 March 2024. At the time, the then 17-year-old had just made his first professional appearances for Viktoria Köln in the 3. Liga. Dortmund wanted to sign him for their Under-19s. During a presentation, he was allegedly shown, among other things, a BVB shirt with his name and the number 10. El Mala himself could apparently picture the move, and the medical had already been scheduled.

The two clubs then failed to reach a financial agreement. Dortmund's current managing director Lars Ricken, then still head of youth development, is said to have first offered €100,000 before raising the bid to €150,000. That was well below Viktoria's original asking price of one million euros. More broadly, Ricken was not said to have been fully convinced by El Mala.

On the player's side, Ricken came across as "superficial", according to the report. Then Under-19 coach Mike Tullberg was said to be the driving force at BVB. With no agreement in sight, Viktoria's then managing director Stephan Küsters eventually broke off talks, as shown by a WhatsApp chat between him and Ricken published by Sport Bild .

The report adds that El Mala could have forced the transfer himself. Because the then minor's contract with Viktoria had been signed not by both parents but only by his father, the El Malas could have terminated it because of a formal error. They chose not to.

Said El Mala moved to 1. FC Köln instead

Meanwhile, 1. FC Köln entered the race. Viktoria's local rivals wanted to sign not only Said El Mala but also his brother Malek, who is a year older, the two have a very close relationship. In an interview with 11Freunde , El Mala even cited the fact that he would no longer have been able to play with his brother at BVB as the decisive reason for the collapse of the BVB transfer: "That was it for me."

In the end, Köln got the duo for a combined €500,000, with Said's fee put at €350,000. The deal also included a ten per cent sell-on clause. However, Köln were unable to complete a transfer in 2024 because of a transfer ban. So the two El Malas stayed at Viktoria for another season. Said collected 18 goal contributions in 32 3. Liga matches. Malek made only 371 minutes of appearances in total.

Said El Mala made his major breakthrough in his very first season in Köln. In April 2026, Köln bought Viktoria out of the sell-on clause for two million euros. That means Köln will receive the full transfer fee if El Mala moves on. From BVB? Two years after the failed transfer, Dortmund are now pushing hard for El Mala. But now he is not supposed to cost €350,000, but around €50 million. According to consistent reports, BVB have so far offered around €40 million including bonuses.



