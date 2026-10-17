Media and fans: Al-Dawsari in Al-Buraikan's grip over the Asia award

The battle for the Asian Player of the Year award has flared up between Al Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari and Al Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan, with media and fan opinion starting to swing towards the latter. Debate on "X" has not been confined to supporters of the two clubs. Former stars and media figures have waded in too, voicing their backing for the Al Ahli forward in the race for the continental award.

Al-Dawsari boasts an exceptional record, having been crowned twice, in 2022 and 2025. But Al-Buraikan's achievements in the recent period have made him a strong contender, particularly after he helped Al Ahli win the AFC Champions League Elite for the second season in a row. He was in fine form with the Saudi national team at the Arabian Gulf Cup too, finishing as top scorer with three goals.

Saud Kariri picks Al-Buraikan, despite wishing for Al-Dawsari to be crowned

Former Al Hilal star Saud Kariri was among the most prominent names to tip the scales in favour of the Al Ahli striker. He stressed that a win for Al-Dawsari would be a perfect end to his career, yet he believes the assessment criteria give Al-Buraikan the edge in the current contest.

Speaking on the "Thmanyah" channels network, Kariri said: "I think Salem Al-Dawsari winning the award would be a fine end to his career, but based on the numbers and the criteria relating to last season and this season, I see Firas Al-Buraikan as deserving of the award."

Those remarks carry particular weight coming from one of the names associated with Al Hilal. Kariri separated Al-Dawsari's standing and previous achievements from an assessment of what the candidates have produced during the period of competition, taking the view that the numbers and the criteria should settle the identity of the winner.

Abdullah Falatah: this is Firas Al-Buraikan's time

Media figure Abdullah Falatah declared his explicit support for the Al Ahli striker, confirming his vote would go to Al-Buraikan. He also wants to see a new Saudi player add his name to the list of winners of the Asian award.

Via the "Thmanyah" channels network, Falatah said: "My vote for the Asian Player of the Year award goes to Firas Al-Buraikan and I have my reasons, and so that the number of Saudi players winning this award increases. I believe Firas is the most worthy of winning it and this is Firas's time."

His comments reflect another side of the contest. Falatah's support for Al-Buraikan is not only about what the player has produced with Al Ahli and the national team, but about his wish to expand the list of Saudi stars crowned with the award, after Al-Dawsari has already claimed it twice.

Al-Sahlawi and Al-Shamrani join the list of backers

Former Saudi national team striker Mohammed Al-Sahlawi expressed his wish for Al-Buraikan to win the award during an appearance on the programme "Nadina", pointing out that Al-Dawsari has been crowned before and that the opportunity may be a fitting one to give the Al Ahli striker this recognition.

Read also: An anticipated return: will Salem Al-Dawsari cause a change in the position of Inzaghi's devastating weapon?

Al-Sahlawi said: "Salem Al-Dawsari has previously been crowned with the best player award, and I hope Firas achieves it this time."

Nasser Al-Shamrani, the former Saudi football star, also predicted that Al-Buraikan would be crowned during an appearance on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", joining the list of names tipping the scales in favour of the Al Ahli striker amid continuing debate over each player's entitlement to the crown.

Between the numbers, the achievements and the media opinions, Al-Buraikan has become a strongly present rival to Al-Dawsari, having won the backing of a number of prominent names in Saudi sporting circles.





The announcement of the winner is drawing near, and the final decision remains tied to the award's criteria and the assessment of the candidates' performances during the qualifying period. The competition goes on: the Al Hilal captain aiming for a third honour, the Al Ahli striker seeking to write his name into the list of winners for the first time.