UEFA named their team of the week on Thursday for the third round of the Champions League league phase, and some of the competition's biggest names made the cut. France's Kylian Mbappé leads the list, joined by England duo Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

UEFA's technical observers group pick the side after each round of fixtures.

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Mbappé earned his place up front after scoring and setting up a goal in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Leipzig. Alongside him is Kane, who matched that return with a goal and an assist in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Between the posts, the nod went to Switzerland's Yann Sommer. The Club Brugge keeper kept a clean sheet as his side beat French visitors Lens 3-0.

The team of the week for the third round was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer (Club Brugge).

Defence: Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV Eindhoven), Xavier Mbuyamba (LASK Linz).

Midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Nico Paz (Como), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain).

Attack: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich).

Five sides sit top of the table on 9 points. In order, they are: Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Real Betis.



