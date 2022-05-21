Mbappe to sign PSG contract extension and snub Real Madrid transfer
Kylian Mbappe has decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, GOAL can confirm.
The striker's current deal expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid made an offer to sign him this summer.
However, he has decided to continue at PSG for the time being and will pen a new contract.
What do we know about Mbappe's future
The striker's contract extension is expected to be announced in the wake of PSG's final Ligue 1 game of the season against Metz on Saturday evening.
Mbappe's mother, Fayza Al-Amari, revealed this week that there would be no further negotiations as the France international had deals in place with both PSG and Real Madrid.
Al-Amari said that there were no major differences between the contracts and that it would be up to the player to decide which club he would prefer to play for next season.
