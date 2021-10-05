Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer: Perez drops big hint that blockbuster move will be finalised by January
Chris Burton
Oct 05, 2021 11:31 UTC +00:00
Getty/Goal
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hinted that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Santiago Bernabeu could be finalised during the winter transfer window, with the World Cup-winning forward continuing to run down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.
Perez has told El Debate: "We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved."
More to follow...