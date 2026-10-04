Kylian Mbappé's trip to Paris with his partner Ester Expósito sparked widespread controversy among Real Madrid fans. Keen to set the record straight, the Frenchman revealed the latest on his recovery from the knee injury he picked up with the France national team.

The injury came during the match against Turkey, when Mbappé suffered a hyperextension in the back of his left knee. He then returned to Madrid to begin his treatment and rehabilitation programme.

His trip to the French capital, and his appearance at a nightclub alongside Expósito, drew the displeasure of a section of Real Madrid fans. They questioned why he was absent from Valdebebas during his recovery period.

Real Madrid clarified that Mbappé had obtained prior permission to travel and had continued his rehabilitation programme in Paris, though the controversy rumbled on, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

With the criticism mounting, the striker posted photos from his rehabilitation sessions on social media. One showed him running on a treadmill, another using the bike, a sign of the progress he's making.

Current indicators suggest Mbappé could be ready to face Villarreal on 10 October at the Santiago Bernabéu. His involvement is not yet settled, though, and Real Madrid may hold him back until the Champions League clash with Roma on 14 October.







