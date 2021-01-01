‘Mbappe and Neymar are Parisians and they will stay forever’ – PSG president Al-Khelaifi rules out exits for star duo

Speculation continues to rage around two proven forwards, with new contracts yet to be agreed, but they are both being backed to stay put

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has boldly declared that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are going nowhere despite the constant speculation surrounding their future, with the superstar forwards being backed to remain at Parc des Princes “forever”.

Brazil and France international strikers are yet to commit to fresh terms and will see their respective contracts expire in the summer of 2022.

Moves elsewhere are being mooted, amid talk of interest from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, but positive progress continues to be made by PSG – with Barcelona knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage this season – and Al-Khelaifi is feeling bullish.

What has been said?

The PSG supremo has told RMC Sport: “Mbappe and Neymar are Parisians and they will stay in Paris forever.”

Are Mbappe and Neymar happy at PSG?

Two iconic figures in the global game have continued to play their cards close to their chest when it comes to future plans.

Neymar is considered to be the closest to agreeing an extended stay in the French capital, with a deal on the table there, but no official announcement has been made as yet.

Mbappe has also sought to steer around questions regarding his intentions, but there have been calls from prominent figures at PSG for decisions to be made quickly so that long-term plans can be put in place.

The bigger picture

For now, the Ligue 1 title holders are revelling in the fact that they have dumped La Liga giants Barca out of Europe.

A 4-1 win at Camp Nou laid the groundwork for that success, with Mbappe netting a stunning hat-trick in Catalunya.

Ronald Koeman’s side fought back in Paris, as they sought a repeat of their remarkable turnaround against the same opponents from 2017, but a number of missed opportunities meant that a 1-1 draw was nowhere near enough for them.

Al-Khelaifi added: “It is a great honour to be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“I have already forgotten what happened four years ago.

“It will remain in history, but we have played and we have knocked out a great Barcelona team. We are in the last eight.”

