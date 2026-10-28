Mbappé is not the first: Özil, the Premier League and the NBA on China's list of enemies

Kylian Mbappé's comments about the Chinese leader Mao Zedong have triggered a crisis that lays bare just how deeply European football depends on the Chinese market. It is also a reminder of how readily Beijing turns television broadcasting and commercial sponsorship into tools of pressure against foreign sports institutions.

Spanish football's television rights and the French striker's commercial contracts have all felt the fallout, forcing Real Madrid and La Liga to issue apologies in an effort to contain the damage.

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It all began when a clip from a filmed interview with Mbappé went viral. In it, he discussed a satirical image that superimposed his face onto that of a Chinese political figure, calling the figure a Chinese dictator.

He never named Mao Zedong. Yet the image was tied to the former Chinese leader, and the fury erupted across Chinese social media.

Mbappé apologised, expressing regret for hurting the feelings of people in China and beyond. Real Madrid followed with an official apology to the Chinese people, and La Liga president Javier Tebas moved to defuse the row. The apologies, though, did not end the dispute.

Chinese companies soon acted. According to media reports, the Mengniu dairy group, Shanghai Milkground and Dongpeng Beverage all cut their commercial ties with the player, threatening his advertising revenues and his future prospects in the Chinese market.

Why does everyone fear losing China?

China's pull comes down to broadcasting rights and access to millions of fans, alongside the opportunities it offers for sponsorship, advertising and product marketing.

In August 2026, La Liga struck a deal with the Migu platform, owned by China Mobile, to become the exclusive partner for online broadcasting rights in mainland China across the four seasons from 2026-2027 to 2029-2030, with all 380 matches available every season.

For Real Madrid, the risks run through product and shirt sales, dwindling commercial sponsorship opportunities, and the marketing value of their stars.

Mbappé faces the clearest losses of all after Chinese companies tore up their contracts with him. The French newspaper "Le Monde" put the value of some of the terminated agreements at around 50 million yuan, or roughly 6.7 million euros.

Chinese precedents

World sport has seen crises like this before. The most notable came in 2019, when Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets, posted a message backing the Hong Kong protests.

Beijing responded by pulling NBA matches off air. The league stayed absent from Chinese television for around 18 months before returning in March 2022. Morey kept his job despite the commercial damage, with American reports estimating the losses tied to the crisis at hundreds of millions of dollars, figures that varied according to the scope of calculation and the time period.

Mesut Özil set off another crisis in December 2019, criticising China's treatment of the Muslim Uyghur minority. Chinese television authorities scrubbed the Arsenal versus Manchester City match from their schedule in response to the then Arsenal player's remarks, while the London club distanced itself from him, insisting the comments were his personal opinion.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) went head to head with China in 2021, after the Chinese player Peng Shuai vanished from public view following her accusation of sexual assault against a senior Chinese official.

That December, the association suspended all its tournaments in China and Hong Kong, demanding guarantees over the player's safety and a transparent investigation. The financial risk was enormous: China had hosted nine of the association's tournaments in the 2019 season, including the season-ending championship.

"Reuters" reports estimated the decision could cost the association hundreds of millions of dollars. The boycott, however, did not fully deliver what the association wanted. In April 2023, it announced the resumption of its tournaments in China after around 16 months, noting that the stance carried heavy financial costs for players and tournaments despite insufficient progress on its original demands.

Chinese broadcasters struck again in March 2022, blocking Premier League matches during a round marked by gestures of solidarity with Ukraine, including armbands in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Taken together, these cases show how freely China wields the boycott in sport, leaning on its vast economic clout and a huge market that clubs, players and tournament organisers dare not lose.



