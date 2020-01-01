Mbappe has the 'desire' to play for Real Madrid - Suker

The ex-Real striker discussed the possibility of the French superstar moving to the Bernabeu

star Kylian Mbappe has the required desire to play for champions , according to former Los Blancos striker Davor Suker.

Mbappe has been tipped to join Madrid as he enters the final 18 months of his PSG contract, while Premier League champions have also been linked.

holders PSG are looking to extend Mbappe's contract beyond the 2021-22 season in the French capital.

Suker – now president of the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) after spending three years at Madrid, where he won LaLiga and the among other honours between 1996 and 1999 – discussed the possibility of Mbappe moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There is a lot of money now in football, but if there is no hunger the player will never succeed," the 52-year-old Suker told beIN Sports .

"You have to look for a player who is hungry and I think [Kylian] Mbappe has that desire needed to play for Real Madrid.

"I am not a representative and I can only talk about what the player transmits to me."

Mbappe and PSG are currently in discussions over a new contract for the French superstar, with the player's father offering a positive update recently, insisting his son is very much open to committing to fresh terms in Paris.

Quizzed on the possibility of transfer rumours becoming a distraction for the PSG striker, Mbappe Sr told Telefoot: "It cannot disturb him because he plays in a great team, and is surrounded by great players. It allows him to get closer to his dreams and his ambitions."

Mbappe's goal against on Saturday was his 100th for PSG, whom he joined from domestic rivals in August 2017.

Mbappe has 10 goals in nine Ligue 1 outings this term and a further four assists – 1.5 and 0.6 per 90 minutes respectively, compared to 1.1 and 0.3 across 20 games in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.

The World Cup-winning France international is also averaging more shots on target (3.1 compared to 2.9 last season), successful dribbles (4.5 to 3.3), touches of the ball (63.7 to 60.3), touches in the opposition box (14.1 to 12.4) and successful passes (31.5 to 28.8).

However, his shot conversion rate has decreased from a goal every 1.3 shots in Ligue 1 last season to one every 5.1 so far this campaign.