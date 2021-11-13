Mbappe fires France to World Cup with nation's first four-goal display in 63 years

Kylian Mbappe fired in four goals as France beat Kazakhstan 8-0 on Saturday, with the striker equalling a record that has stood for 63 years.

The PSG star struck three times to give his side a comfortable lead at half-time in the World Cup qualifying match before adding another in the late stages of the game to round off a fine evening.

Karim Benzema got two of his own, while Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann also struck as Les Bleus confirmed their place as group winners to ensure they will be at the 2022 World Cup.

What was said?

Speaking to M6 after the game, Mbappe said: "Yes, the match ball is in the locker room.

"The most important thing was really the qualification. In addition, in the group, a lot of players have not played at the World Cup. And even for those who have played it is a dream to play it a second time.

"Tonight I think people had fun and so did we. We respected the opponent until the end and that’s what made the score big.

"It’s true that I don’t have a great head game, but this year I’ve improved and it’s starting to be what I want to be."

Speaking about the World Cup, Mbappe said of the 2018 champions: "We're going to go there to win."

What record has Mbappe matched?

Mbappe's four-goal showing is the first time a France player has scored as many goals in 63 years.

4 - Kylian Mbappé is the first player to score 4+ goals with France since Just Fontaine in June 1958 against West Germany (also 4). Sniper. #FRAKAZ

The last player to score four or more for Les Bleus was Just Fontaine, who put four past West Germany in 1958.

The most recent France player to score three or more in a competitive match was Dominique Rocheteau, who scored three against Luxembourg in 1985.

France go through

Saturday's result leaves France top of Group D with 15 points from seven matches and just one left to play.

They are four points clear of Finland, their next and final opponents of the qualifying stage, meaning Didier Deschamps' side have won the group and will compete in the finals in Qatar next year.

