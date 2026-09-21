Mbappé after the derby: the referee is a human who makes mistakes, and what is happening is like a "film"

France's Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star, has spoken about the derby defeat against Atlético Madrid and the refereeing controversy that accompanied the match.

Mbappé said in an interview with the newspaper AS, while on his way to sign the agreement with his new sports brand, the Swiss company On, "The derby defeat is a step backwards. It was extremely difficult."

"We wanted to win, and we knew what kind of match awaited us," he stressed. "But the team gave everything it had, and we will keep moving forward, because the season is still long, and we have to carry on down the right path."

The Frenchman also gave his verdict on the major refereeing controversy, and on whether Real Madrid had been denied the chance to play the derby on equal terms.

"I don't think I've ever been a player who talks a lot about the referee. And I'm not going to start now," he explained. "I think about some things, but I keep them to myself. I've never been a player who behaves that way, and I'm not going to start now. The referee is human, he makes mistakes, and there were mistakes, but I don't want to get into it."

For Mbappé, the time has come to look ahead and work to change the situation. "We have to work and give more. Others can talk, but it's up to us to give more and work for the return of enthusiasm and titles to the Merengues."

Talk then turned to the new phase beginning in France under Zinedine Zidane. "It's a new phase with a new coach. The Nations League awaits us, and four matches where we'll see how things go, and it will be new for everyone, because we all only got used to Deschamps. It will be a change for us, but I think everything will go well."

Zidane was, in fact, the one who took Mbappé to Valdebebas as a child to explore the possibility of him joining the Real Madrid academy. "Yes, that was years ago. He is the first person who took me to Real Madrid, to the sporting city, and I was thirteen or fourteen at the time, a long time ago."

"Now Zidane has become the coach of my country's national team," he continued. "It's like a wonderful film, but it's real, and we are facing a new project in France, and we have two years to prepare for the Euros, and that's what we're working on now."

He turned finally to the battle for the Ballon d'Or, a week before voting closes. "I think I've already said everything about this subject. People weren't happy when I talked a lot about it, but that's the reality."

"That's the reality. I'm calm about it, calm," he concluded. "I did everything I could do, and I think I did a good job. And now we have to wait."

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