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Manchester United legend Gary Neville has defended Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot, despite the criticism the Red Devils defender has faced over his dip in form this season, insisting that three other defenders should be let go before any thought is given to his departure from Old Trafford.

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Dalot has faced fierce criticism for his performances as Manchester United's results and defensive standards have slipped. Neville sees it differently. He thinks the Portuguese has become an easy target, not least because he gets so little support from his team-mates at the back.

With Mauricio Pochettino taking charge of Manchester United, Neville urged the Argentinian not to rush into a decision on Dalot's future. Any verdict on his form, he argued, must also reflect how the defensive unit performs as a whole.

Neville told Mark Goldbridge on the "Stick to United" programme: "I think if he was playing in a good defence, he would be in a better position, but his defence is a disaster. His position isn't ideal, and he can improve on the ball and in everything he does, but I think he has become far too easy a target for criticism."

According to the "Daily Mail", the United legend added that he sometimes hears friends who support the club mocking Dalot, which leaves him wondering whether they're seeing something he isn't. He then named three players he believes must go before the Portuguese full-back.

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Neville would start his rebuild of the back line by offloading Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui, Argentinian Lisandro Martínez and Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt. In his view, their futures need reviewing far more urgently than Dalot's.

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He continued: "I would get rid of Mazraoui long before Dalot, and Martínez as well, and De Ligt too. He has a big problem because he doesn't play football, and if a player is injury-prone and doesn't play regularly, you can't favour him over a player who plays every week. You want a player you can rely on and who plays consistently."

Martínez would go without hesitation, Neville stressed, repeating his stance on the Argentinian. De Ligt's repeated injuries, he believes, make him an obvious candidate to leave during the coming period of change.

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Neville didn't stop at the departures. He also named the players he thinks Pochettino will keep, chief among them Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Frenchman Leny Yoro, alongside Dalot.

Shaw deserves a fresh chance under Pochettino, according to Neville, especially as the coach knows his abilities well. But the injury record that has dogged the England full-back could force the club to sign a new left-back.

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On Shaw, he said: "He'll keep Shaw because he knows him well, and he can perhaps get the best out of him, but his problem is injuries, so he'll have to manage him carefully, and he'll also need to sign a left-back."

Neville also expects Harry Maguire to stay, suggesting Pochettino may trust him to carry out the defensive tasks required. Yoro, meanwhile, has potential that can be developed despite some problems in his current performances.

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The French defender looks slight and lacks physical balance at times, Neville said, likening his movement on the pitch to Bambi on ice. Yet he insisted Yoro still has a great chance to develop as he gains strength and experience.

Yoro's call-up to the France national team shows the potential he has, Neville noted, even if it hasn't fully surfaced at Manchester United yet. What he needs now is to work on his physical strength and stability in one-on-one duels.

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Neville pointed to Rio Ferdinand, who developed physically after moving to Manchester United once Sir Alex Ferguson had spotted he needed more strength. Yoro, he insisted, could follow the same path if he builds up his physique.

To build a back line capable of competing, Neville concluded, Pochettino will need to sign at least three new defenders. Shaw, Maguire, Yoro and Dalot stay. Mazraoui, De Ligt and Martínez go.

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Neville's comments on Martínez come as the Argentinian continues to feature for Manchester United this season, despite criticising the club's management in a controversial interview last month. That interview has made him one of the most talked-about names in the debate over the future of the team's back line.