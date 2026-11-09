Gary Neville has savaged his former club for failing to sign a single defender last summer, warning that the back four who finished Manchester United's thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa "will get the club relegated".

United go into the November international break 18th in the Premier League, having let Aston Villa twice claw back a two-goal lead at Old Trafford.

Twice they fought back, yet the damage runs deeper than one point. It's United's lowest position at this stage of a season since 1986, and their run of eight league games without a win has happened only once before.

Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu made up the back four by the final whistle against Villa. Neville reckons that quartet would struggle to keep United out of the Championship.

"The reason Manchester United conceded four goals is that they didn't invest in defence during the transfer window," Neville told NBC Sports.

As quoted by English newspaper "Metro", he added: "Everyone knew they had to do it, they needed defenders. As for the current defenders, they make one mistake after another".

"The defenders who finished that match will get you relegated," he continued. "Look at the defensive errors. We all demanded during the transfer window that they needed to sign defenders".

His verdict was blunt: "They should have increased the transfer budget and brought in defenders."