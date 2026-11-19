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Formula 1 star Max Verstappen is a well-known PSV fan, but he's admitted he passionately follows two other clubs. He also supports Manchester United and FC Barcelona, the four-time world champion told TalkSPORT.

Asked 'where his heart really lies', Verstappen replies: "They play in different leagues, don't they?" The 29-year-old son of Jos Verstappen adds: "My father used to take me to PSV. He had a connection with Philips at the time."

"I love the mentality at the club, which is why I feel affection for them. At the same time, Barcelona, Johan Cruijff... A strong link, a strong connection as a Dutch football fan. He is the best we've ever had."

"I love their style of play; that club is in my heart too. And I really like the Premier League as well; there are a lot of competitive teams in it."

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"And yes, you always pick a favourite. In good times and bad. For me, that's United. Things are a bit difficult at the moment, but at the same time you have to stand by them and support them in every possible way," says Verstappen.

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Verstappen has plenty to look forward to this weekend. Manchester United visit Liverpool, Barcelona host Villarreal and PSV travel to Nijmegen to face NEC.

He'll have to make do with the highlights, though. The Grand Prix in Las Vegas takes place this weekend.

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Two races then remain before the Formula 1 season ends: in Qatar on 29 November and the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi on 6 December.

Verstappen has won three of his last five races, but he can no longer claim a fifth world title this season. At the beginning of this month, 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was officially declared the best.