Mauritius 0-4 Zimbabwe: The Warriors hammer the islanders in Chan 2020 first leg qualifier

Warriors put on a ruthless showing in Mauritius as they downed the islanders in their first leg of Chan 2020 qualifiers

Zimbabwe registered a 4-0 win over Mauritius in their 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier on Monday afternoon.

The match was initially planned for Sunday but was forced to be rescheduled due to a waterlogged pitch. The change in time though did not affect a Zimbabwean outfit consisting of mainly fringe players as they took to the field.

Braces by both locally-based players, Leeroy Mavunga and Never Tigere gave Zimbabwe a healthy lead that they will take into their second leg encounter set to be held at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Under the mentorship of interim coach Rahman Gumbo, who has taken over following the resignation of Sunday Chidzambwa, Zimbabwe hit first through Tigere. Mavunga then scored before half-time as the Warriors took a 2-0 lead into the break.

On their return from the interval, Zimbabwe did not look to take their foot off the accelerator as the youthful-looking Mauritians looked bewildered and were eventually rewarded after the hour-mark as Tigere completed his brace.

However, Zimbabwe were not done just yet as Mavunga put the icing on the cake just before the end of the game.

The result now means Zimbabwe have one foot in the next round of the competition.

The tournament which consists of only locally-based players is set to be held next year in .