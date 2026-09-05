Haaland's goal proved the difference as Manchester City beat Premier League newcomers Coventry City at home. It sealed the Cityzens' third win from their first three league games of the season and sent them top of the table for the time being.

The striker scored in the 26th minute after Antoine Semenyo set him up. It was his third goal of the season.

City also handed debuts to two expensive new signings: Iliman Ndiaye, who joined from Everton for 70 million euros, and World Cup runner-up Enzo Fernandez, signed from Chelsea for 145 million euros in the closing stages of the transfer window.

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Coventry still without a goal: Lampard rues defeat

Fernandez settled quickly into the midfield of Guardiola successor Enzo Maresca and played a part in the winner before Semenyo picked out Haaland at the back post with a cross.

City controlled possession and had more shots on goal, but the win was far from convincing. Coventry squandered several good chances and would certainly have deserved their first goal of the season.

"I don't think we deserved to lose the game. They had a lot of possession, which we expected, but we were very well organised," said the away coach Frank Lampard. "They didn't have many big chances, and we had three big ones ourselves. I feel sorry for the lads that we couldn't take a point."