Matasi: Kenya international disappointed after EFF annuls league season

The custodian states he is now preparing for next season and will meet management to discuss the same

international Patrick Matasi is disappointed he can not lead his team St. George to win the league after Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF) annulled the season.

The competition was suspended on March 25 after the coronavirus pandemic and on May 5, the Federation confirmed the league had been ended. According to EFF, there is no team which will be crowned nor relegated. Further, there will be no team which will represent the country in Confederation of African Football (Caf) assignments.

"Any professional could not wish for the annulment and I am not an exception," Matasi told Goal on Tuesday.

"My target was to help my team win the league this season and play in the Caf . However, there is nothing we can do since the decision has been reached, we just have to take it and start focusing on next season."

The former AFC custodian has revealed he is set to meet management on the way forward.

"I will meet my bosses. I will get the schedule for the new season. But before then, I will continue with my training until June," Matasi added.

"After that, I will leave for a one month vacation with my family before starting preparations for the new season."

Fasil Kenema were leading the race for the title with 30 points after 17 games with Mekelle 70 Enderta second with 21. Matasi's St. George are third with 28 points after as many matches.