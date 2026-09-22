"There was only one team today that tried to play football," declared a visibly irritated Fabian Hürzeler at the start of March at the press conference after his team’s game against Arsenal. In his analysis, the Brighton & Hove Albion coach was by no means wrong. For almost the entire game against the Gunners, the Seagulls were clearly the better and more dominant side.

They simply failed to reward themselves with a goal, which is why the scoreboard ultimately showed a 0-1 defeat. Brighton had the better of the Londoners in virtually every relevant statistic. But Hürzeler’s side failed to turn their many chances into anything tangible. One moment of brilliance from Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, helped by a bad mistake from Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, proved decisive and gave the Gunners a narrow win.

After the final whistle, Hürzeler did not stop at a sober analysis of the game. He attacked the way Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thinks about football and sets up his London star ensemble in clear terms. He made it clear how sharply that contrasted with the image of a nominally superior Premier League leader.

"I will never be a coach who will try to win like that. If they become champions, nobody will ask how they did it. You can really feel that they do everything to win," said the German, before adding to the journalists present: "If I were to ask everyone here in the room, ‘Did you really enjoy that football match?’, maybe one person would raise their hand because he is a huge Arsenal fan. But apart from that, certainly no one."

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Brighton and Hürzeler dismantle Arsenal

By then, there were already signs of the football Hürzeler wanted his side to play. The 33-year-old took charge of the Seagulls in summer 2024 and the club's bosses immediately handed him a long-term five-year contract, fully aware it would take time for his ideas to take hold on the pitch. Even so, Brighton’s steady development under the German has been impossible to miss.

Early in Hürzeler’s tenure, the back line was an obvious Achilles heel and technically superior opponents repeatedly handed them heavy defeats. Over time, though, the coach has done a better and better job of finding a working balance between attack and defence.

Last weekend, Arsenal of all teams saw what that can look like when it is executed almost flawlessly. Brighton swept the previously unbeaten leaders aside 3-0 at the Falmer Stadium, with Hürzeler’s team producing a footballing and, above all, tactical masterclass.

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Brighton execute Fabian Hürzeler’s plan perfectly

Right from the first minute, the Seagulls pinned the Londoners back with fiercely aggressive pressing and never let the Gunners impose their possession and control-based game. Brighton’s front line at times pressed Arsenal’s defenders as early as their own penalty area. They blocked simple passing lanes with real intelligence, swarmed the player on the ball and, when the only option left for the Gunners was to go long, won it back quickly through smart positioning.

David Raya alone failed to find a team-mate with three of his seven passes in the opening 15 minutes because Brighton repeatedly put the Spaniard under active pressure and overloaded the centre. That often left him with only a pass out wide to full-backs Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori, who were also tightly marked, or an uncontrolled ball towards the centre circle.

That led to nine ball recoveries in the final third, the highest number by an Arsenal opponent since Liverpool in December 2023, also nine. Brighton have already managed 35 ball recoveries in the final third in the current competition, eight more than Everton, who are second among all Premier League teams in this statistic.

Hürzeler praises his team to the skies

"The crucial thing was that every player, when he went into a duel, always had the feeling that one of his team-mates was behind him," said Hürzeler, who praised his team to the skies for the flawless execution of his tactical concept. "If one player was beaten, the next (team-mate) was there. The question is: can you rely on each other on the pitch? Do you trust one another? Does everyone know their role at set-pieces? Are you always alert and fully switched on in every situation and every moment of the game?"

Following the win against Arsenal, Brighton now have the best attack in the league. After five games, the Seagulls already have 16 goals. In Premier League history, only Manchester City in the 2022/23 season scored more in the opening five matchdays, with 19.

Hürzeler’s approach is also having a positive effect in defence. In their eight competitive matches so far, Brighton have already kept a clean sheet for the fifth time. Last season, they needed twice as many games to reach the mark of five clean sheets. "The most important thing is not to concede goals at the back," said Hürzeler.

Arteta also paid tribute to that. The Spaniard noticed Brighton’s extreme pressing "from the very first throw-in". "The technical errors in our own half; we did not observe any of the principles of the game that you have to follow to get out of these man-against-man situations. We were constantly defending," said Arteta.

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Which players are particularly flourishing under Hürzeler?

Across the past transfer windows, Hürzeler has gradually assembled a team tailored exactly to his requirements profile. With Chema Andres, signed from VfB Stuttgart shortly before the transfer deadline, for example, the German coach has found the perfect type of player to win back the long balls launched from the opposition defence as quickly as possible.

The Spaniard, at just under two metres tall and strong in challenges, has the necessary physical attributes. He is also quick enough across the ground to provide the required protection against counter-attacks if the pressing trap higher up the pitch does not spring in time. Former Hamburg player Luka Vuskovic, signed in the summer from Tottenham Hotspur for 55 million euros, has also established himself as an undisputed first-choice player in a very short time.

Former Germany international Pascal Groß is another key part of Hürzeler’s system. He had already joined the south-coast club last winter after finding himself increasingly sidelined at Borussia Dortmund. Under his compatriot, the 35-year-old is enjoying something of a second spring with the Seagulls and, after five matchdays, quite surprisingly leads the Premier League scoring charts ahead of top stars Erling Haaland, Florian Wirtz and company, with three goals and four assists. Groß also scored the opener in the 3-0 win against Arsenal (31) and later set up Chema’s goal for the final score (57).

"I feel very good, very comfortable. It is a good mix of fitness, experience and the work with Fabian Hürzeler, a coach who uses me in such a way that my strengths come to the fore," Groß explained in an interview with kicker when outlining the reasons for his current outstanding form. Right now, the team are carrying out almost perfectly the things Hürzeler demands. "We had our pressing and the resulting high ball recoveries to thank for some of the goals. Overall, we create a lot of chances," said the midfielder.

Above all, Groß is benefiting from having more freedom in attacking play and being allowed to interpret his role in a more offensive way. "He is like good wine. The older he gets, the better he gets," praised Hürzeler. Groß does "things that you cannot measure with him on the pitch, but which we see every day on the training pitch. He has the ability to create social cohesion among all our players. We have so many different nationalities and nations and he has a feel for all these dynamics".

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Mikel Arteta extends Fabian Hürzeler an olive branch

With things currently going so smoothly at Brighton, they moved up to third in the table after their third win, Hürzeler this time refrained from delivering a fiery speech. Unlike in the meeting almost half a year ago, he had little to reproach the opposition for. Arsenal had, after all, played perfectly into the German’s match plan and found hardly any answer over 90 minutes to Brighton’s relentless pressing.

Instead, Arteta faced the press after the match and put the "dispute" between the two coaches to bed once and for all. Unlike the last meeting, when he brushed aside Hürzeler’s comments with sarcastic remarks and made slight mockery of them, the Spaniard had nothing but appreciation and praise for his fellow coach on Saturday.

"I am here to say my opinion, to stand up for my club and to get the best out of my players. What happened is over. That is in the past. I have huge respect for Fabian and for what he has achieved. What Brighton as a club are doing under him is simply remarkable," enthused Arteta.