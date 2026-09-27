A mass brawl broke out in Eindhoven on Saturday between supporters of VVV-Venlo and, presumably, PSV, according to, among others, Omroep Brabant. The fight involving around 70 fans happened near Strijp-S station and the Klokgebouw.

A bus carrying VVV supporters was on its way to FC Volendam on Saturday for an away match in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. It is not yet known why the supporters' bus stopped in Eindhoven on the way, although the broadcaster named above reports it was so they could get something to drink.

When the VVV fans stopped, the Limburgers apparently ran into PSV supporters. A fight broke out and police responded in large numbers. Officers deployed virtually every available unit and also used a police dog. According to a spokesperson, that prevented any further escalation.

At Strijp-S station, police contained the VVV fans. After individual checks, the travelling supporters were allowed to get back on the bus. The bus was then sent back towards Venlo because the fans involved were no longer welcome in Volendam.

Eindhoven police have made no arrests and are continuing to investigate the incident. However, partly thanks to camera footage, it is clear who was involved in the brawl.

Following the scuffle, police searched for weapons but found none. VVV lost the away match against Volendam 3-2.