Martial & Rashford achieve Man Utd first since Ronaldo & Tevez as Fernandes matches Cantona

The Red Devils forwards were back among the goals in a meeting with Bournemouth, with both into double figures on home soil this season

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have become the first pairing since Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez to record 10 or more Premier League goals at Old Trafford in a single season.

Two fearsome frontmen hit that mark during a meeting with Bournemouth.

The Red Devils fell behind in that contest, with some questionable defending allowing Junior Stanislas to open the scoring.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have, however, been in imperious form of late and hit back in style.

Exciting teenage forward Mason Greenwood drew them level, before Rashford was given the opportunity to convert from the penalty spot.

The international made no mistake, taking him onto 20 goals for the season across all competitions.

Martial has joined his team-mate in that goal club after curling home a spectacular third for United before half-time against the Cherries – with Dimitar Berbatov and Javier Hernandez the last duo to get 20 apiece.

international Martial has also matched Rashford in reaching double figures for the campaign on home soil, with the Red Devils having waited 12 years for two men to achieve that feat.

10 - This is the first time two @ManUtd players (Rashford and Martial) have scored 10+ home goals in a single Premier League campaign since 2007-08 (Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez). Duo. pic.twitter.com/FKSf10loYk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2020

While Solskjaer saw his front three do the damage in the opening 45 minutes against Bournemouth, Bruno Fernandes was once again pulling the strings in midfield.

Another two assists have been added to his remarkable tally, to go along with the five Premier League goals he had already recorded - prior to crashing home a free-kick after the interval.

Having teed up five efforts for others, the international has contributed to 11 goal involvements in just nine games.

Only two players can claim to have been as productive for United – legendary Frenchman Eric Cantona and Dutch striker Robin van Persie.

10 - Bruno Fernandes (5 goals & 5 assists) has reached 10 goal involvements in his 9th Premier League appearance for Man Utd, the joint-quickest of any player for the club alongside Eric Cantona and Robin van Persie. Stature. pic.twitter.com/IhIUISM8za — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2020

United were given a scare early in the second half by Bournemouth, as they threatened to see all of their hard work undone.

Eric Bailly, who was only introduced at the break, conceded a penalty that was slotted home by ex-United academy graduate Josh King.

Arnaut Danjuma then saw a goal ruled out for offside as Solskjaer’s side were left clinging on in the Manchester rain.

Greenwood helped to ease any nerves, though, in the 54th minute as he drilled his second of the game into the top corner, before Fernandes also got in on the act.