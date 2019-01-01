Martial and Lukaku out? Ince names five stars Man Utd should sell this summer

The former Red Devils midfielder believes serious changes need to be made at Old Trafford this summer, with some tough future calls required

should be willing to sell Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku this summer, says Paul Ince, with the attacking pair among a group of five players deemed surplus to requirements.

Big changes are expected at Old Trafford in the next transfer window.

Comings and goings aplenty are being mooted, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having pointed out on a regular basis that he has another “rebuilding” project to oversee.

It may be that some high-profile figures are moved on as part of that process, with speculation surrounding a number of those in Manchester.

Former Red Devils midfielder Ince believes some tough calls need to be made, with there too many players in the current squad that are not pulling their weight.

Quizzed by Radio 5 Live on the respective futures of the United side that suffered a 4-0 defeat to , the ex- international offered a scathing assessment when asked which players he would keep.

David De Gea. "All day long."

Chris Smalling: "Yes."

Phil Jones: "No"

Victor Lindelof: "He's got better. I think you can work on him."

Diogo Dalot: "He's still a young player."

Nemanja Matic: "No."

Paul Pogba: "On his day yes. I would probably keep him."

Fred: "No."

Romelu Lukaku: "No."

Anthony Martial: "No."

Marcus Rashford: "Rashford all day long. He's Manchester United through and through. He loves Manchester."

Ashley Young: "Young has been a great professional. We all have to move on eventually, though."

Scott McTominay: "A young kid who will improve.

Andreas Pereira: "Another young player."

Ince is not the only former United star to have called for a culling of those failing to deliver the required standard of performance.

Gary Neville has told Sky Sports: “Every single player who does not have the attitude - forget talent - I have been, sort of, if you like over the last 12 to 18 months falling into the trap of saying 'oh they have got potential they have got talent'.

“Forget it, if they don't work hard or have not got the attitude to run around in that shirt then get rid of them.”

Solskjaer is the man who must decide who stays and who goes, with it likely that the United squad which starts the 2019-20 season will look markedly difference to the one which finishes the current campaign.