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Marseille secured a vital Europa League victory on Thursday night, but the post-match talk was dominated by a moment of individual frustration. Despite the narrow win against Levski Sofia, head coach Bruno Genesio made no secret of his annoyance regarding a missed opportunity to double the lead.

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Winning start marred by individual error

Marseille continued their resurgence in the Europa League on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Levski Sofia at the Orange Velodrome. While the three points were essential for the French giants, the performance was far from vintage, and a controversial moment in the second half left manager Genesio visibly frustrated on the touchline. The defining moment of the match, other than the winning goal, arrived in the 51st minute when Marseille were awarded a penalty. Amine Gouiri stepped up with a chance to kill off the contest, but his decision to attempt a Panenka backfired spectacularly as the effort was easily gathered. The miss left the Velodrome in a state of disbelief and ensured a nervous final half-hour for the hosts.

Genesio was quick to address the incident after the final whistle, questioning why his forward chose such a high-risk technique in a high-stakes European encounter. "Why did he attempt that? You will have to ask him," Genesio remarked, as cited by RMC Sports. "Missing a penalty can happen to anyone. We aren't going to blame a player for missing a penalty. However, if I had been in his place, I would not have attempted that. Not at that moment, and not during this particular period,” the Marseille tactician continued.

Genesio demands more professional approach

The manager’s frustration stemmed from the context of the game, with Marseille clinging to a slender lead after a difficult start to the campaign. While a successful Panenka often draws praise for a player's audacity, the failure to convert left Gouiri exposed to significant criticism from his bench. Genesio admitted that while the result eventually went their way, the lack of clinical finishing and the manner of the miss were difficult to swallow from a coaching perspective.

"But if he had succeeded, everyone would have cheered him. That is how it goes, and it didn't have any consequences, which is the most important thing. I wasn't necessarily very satisfied. I would have preferred him to miss it another way or to score it,” Genesio stated.

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Focus shifts back to Ligue 1

Despite the penalty drama, Genesio explained that his decision to withdraw Gouiri and other key personnel was rooted in squad management rather than purely as a punishment for the miss. The forward was eventually substituted in the 63rd minute as the manager looked to refresh his attacking options for the closing stages. The club are desperate to maintain their momentum after a stuttering run of domestic form that included a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of promoted side Le Mans last weekend.

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"I made changes to manage the players' energy, as we have another important match coming up. I am managing the health of my players,” the coach clarified.

European qualification remains the priority

The narrow nature of the win against a toothless Levski Sofia side suggests that Marseille still have significant work to do if they are to progress deep into the competition. However, back-to-back clean sheets in Europe represent a solid foundation for Genesio to build upon. The club's European pedigree demands a place in the knockout rounds, and these hard-fought points are bridging the gap toward the crucial qualification line after a slow start to the group stage.

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The victory against the Bulgarian side provides a much-needed morale boost before Marseille travel to face Auxerre in Ligue 1 action this Sunday. Genesio will be hoping for a more disciplined performance in front of goal as the club looks to climb the domestic table.