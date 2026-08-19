Olympique Marseille are in talks with FC Porto over a possible move for Quinten Timber, Foot Mercato reported on Wednesday. Coach Francesco Farioli is an admirer of the midfielder, who has been playing in Ligue 1 since January.

The player himself is said to favour a move to the Premier League. It is not yet known whether an English club will submit a bid in the short term for the player, who is under contract at Marseille until mid-2030.

Marseille signed Timber from Feyenoord in January this year for €4.5 million. Since then, the holding midfielder has made 16 appearances for the French giants, without registering a goal or an assist.

Last week, Transfermarkt journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Porto are prepared to make a bid of between €15 million and €18 million. It remains to be seen, however, whether Timber is open to a fresh start in Portugal.

So far, Timber is enjoying a strong pre-season with L'OM, after earlier in the summer being involved with the Netherlands national team at the World Cup. In two friendly matches, he provided a goal and an assist.

Friday brings the start of Marseille's new Ligue 1 season. Racing Strasbourg visit the Stade Vélodrome on the opening day in France.