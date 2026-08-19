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imago-sport-1081205060.jpgPRESSE SPORTS
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

'Marseille are in talks over Timber transfer, who places one competition above all others'

Transfers
Marseille
Q. Timber

Olympique Marseille are in talks with FC Porto over a possible move for Quinten Timber, Foot Mercato reported on Wednesday. Coach Francesco Farioli is an admirer of the midfielder, who has been playing in Ligue 1 since January.

The player himself is said to favour a move to the Premier League. It is not yet known whether an English club will submit a bid in the short term for the player, who is under contract at Marseille until mid-2030.

Marseille signed Timber from Feyenoord in January this year for €4.5 million. Since then, the holding midfielder has made 16 appearances for the French giants, without registering a goal or an assist.

Last week, Transfermarkt journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Porto are prepared to make a bid of between €15 million and €18 million. It remains to be seen, however, whether Timber is open to a fresh start in Portugal.

So far, Timber is enjoying a strong pre-season with L'OM, after earlier in the summer being involved with the Netherlands national team at the World Cup. In two friendly matches, he provided a goal and an assist.

Ligue 1
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Strasbourg crest
Strasbourg
STR

Friday brings the start of Marseille's new Ligue 1 season. Racing Strasbourg visit the Stade Vélodrome on the opening day in France.

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