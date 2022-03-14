Marsch will remember first Leeds home win on his deathbed and revels in the 'magic of Elland Road'

Jesse Marsch said he will remember his first Leeds home win on his deathbed and revelled in the "magic of Elland Road" after their dramatic encounter with Norwich.

Leeds brought an eight-match winless run to an end by beating the Canaries 2-1 on Sunday, pulling four points clear of the relegation zone in the process.

The game looked destined to end in a draw when Kenny McLean cancelled out Rodrigo's opener in the first minute of stoppage time, but substitute Joe Gelhardt struck in the dying seconds to send the home bench and crowd into raptures.

What's been said?

Marsch had lost his first two matches after replacing Marcelo Bielsa in the managerial hot seat, including a 3-0 reversal against Aston Villa at Elland Road last week.

However, the American got his first proper taste of how passionate the Leeds faithful can be against Norwich and will never forget the "energy" of the occasion.

"I feel like I played 96 minutes," Marsch told reporters after the final whistle. "There's a lot of emotion in the late stages of the match. I heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road, it was certainly an incredible experience.

"They asked me before will I remember this in two weeks. I said on my deathbed. The last moments of the game you really feel the energy.

"Throughout the game, the difference between Villa and this was we performed with confidence and aggression and quality and it brought the crowd into the game and gave them something to root for and be attached to.

"Jacko [first-team coach Mark Jackson] said before the game when people come to Elland Road, they know they’ll see a fight, a team that pours their heart and soul into the match. We wanted to make sure after Villa that we did that in a better fashion to represent the club and community. That we showed."

What's next for Leeds?

Leeds supporters will hope that the team can now build up some momentum heading into the business end of the season, with a tough trip to high-flying Wolves up next on Friday.

Marsch's side will then benefit from a two-week rest as the international break comes into effect, but the former RB Leipzig manager believes they have already taken a "big step forward" as a squad.

"The three points are incredibly valuable," he said. "Regardless of the result, the performance was strong. The ideas and tactics of how to play together were much better than both of the last games. It’s a big step forward - not just points but clarity on the pitch tactically.

"It’s certainly momentum, positive, a big moment and big points. The performances and the group clarity for the football that we wanted to play. So much work still to do.

"Every moment, little tactical positioning and ideas and connections that can and need to be better. It’s a step in the right direction, we’ll use it positively to help us move forward."

