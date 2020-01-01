Marsch denies Borussia Dortmund contact as he's 'really happy' at Salzburg

The American tactician says he is settled in Austria despite reports suggesting that he could be offered a job currently held by Lucien Favre

Red Bull Salzburg head coach Jesse Marsch says he has had no contact with over potentially replacing Lucien Favre.

Pressure is building on Favre after a defeat at home to Bayern Munich appeared to end Dortmund's Bundesliga title aspirations for another season.

Marsch, who has impressed in his first campaign at Salzburg, is reported to be a leading candidate for the job at Signal Iduna Park.

The former boss has experience of the German top flight having served as an assistant at prior to making a switch to in the summer of 2019.

Marsch worked with Erling Haaland at Salzburg, too, before the talented teenager moved to Dortmund and took the by storm.

But the American coach is focused on Salzburg, where he has two years remaining on his contract.

"First of all, I have to say that I don't know Lucien Favre but I have met him some years ago," Marsch said after a 2-0 win over . "He is a great coach.

"Dortmund are doing well, they are second in Bundesliga and it's a great club.

"I have a contract here and my focus is 100 per cent here in Salzburg. It's not necessary to speak about it, and I have to say that I haven't been in contact with Dortmund.

"In the end, I can just say that I am fully focused here in Salzburg and I am really happy here. That's it."

Salzburg boast a five-point lead at the top of Austria's Bundesliga after the first game in the championship round following the season's resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Marsch's men also earned praise in the this term despite exiting at the group stage, having thrashed home and away and played out an epic seven-goal defeat to at Anfield.

Coach Marsch garnered attention when footage of his half-time team talk on Merseyside - with Salzburg 3-1 down - was posted online.

He said: “Be more ruthless against Van Dijk, we play with too much respect. Too much respect.

“Are they strong? Yes. But it doesn’t mean that we should be nice to them and don’t tackle them or fight.

“They have to feel us guys, they have to know we’re f*cking here to compete, not just that we’re here to stylistically going to try and play the same way, but we came to f*cking play.”