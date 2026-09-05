Beppe Marotta, president of Inter, spoke before the Serie A clash against Napoli:









"In my view, it is not just Napoli and Inter, but a group of teams including Roma, Juventus and others I do not want to forget in the race for the Serie A title."





"We know exactly where we stand. Winning is difficult but retaining the title is even more difficult. To remain in history you need to do it again, you need to find motivation because we are the team to beat."





"Dimarco and Calhanoglu? We have respect, we will begin talks with their agents to see what their demands are. If a player shows a sense of belonging, that should be rewarded and the continuation of the relationship assessed."





"Barcelona tried for Lautaro but both we and he were certain, he represents the present and future history."