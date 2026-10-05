Belgium failed to beat France again on Monday night. Mark van Bommel's side looked on course to avenge last week's defeat for a long spell at the Stade de France, but it still unravelled in the closing stages. Dodi Lukebakio had fired Belgium ahead, only for France to strike ruthlessly four times late on and seal a 4-1 win.

Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans were both suspended and could only watch on for Belgium. France were not at full strength either, with debutant Guillaume Restes in goal and Estéban Lepaul leading the line.

Much of the game followed the same pattern as last week. Belgium matched the French well and looked especially dangerous in transition. Just after the half-hour mark, Van Bommel's side went in front.

Roméo Lavia produced a magnificent assist. The midfielder slid the ball perfectly into the path of Lukebakio, who kept his cool superbly one-on-one with Restes. The forward blasted the ball high into the net: 0-1.

After the break, France pushed for an equaliser. Manu Kone, Lepaul and Rayan Cherki all had chances, but debutant Maarten Vandevoordt excelled for Belgium and kept his side in it.

For a long time, an upset looked on the cards, but France turned the game in the closing stages. Désiré Doué made it 1-1 with a long-range effort, after which Cherki dealt Belgium the knockout blow with the 2-1 just minutes later.

That was a crushing blow for Belgium, and France schooled them in the final minutes. Twice, the golden combination of Doué and Michael Olise combined to devastating effect. The latter set up both goals, as the French ran out 4-1 winners. All in all, it was a painful evening for Belgium and Van Bommel.