Mario Rivera - East Bengal have to start from scratch in the next match

East Bengal will hope to shrug off the derby heartbreak as they take on Chennaiyin FC in their 15th match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Wednesday in Goa.

The Red and Golds suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan despite taking the lead in the match.

Coach Mario Rivera, though, thinks that motivating the team after the disappointing loss will not be difficult as he believes that his team played well in the Kolkata derby.

What did Mario Rivera say?

"It’s easy to motivate any team after a very good match. We did many things well in the last match, the players know that we are on the right track so it’s not a difficult task at all.

"For professional teams, when you lose a match, you have to keep the good things, eliminate the bad things and start from scratch in the next match. It’ll be no different for us," opined Rivera.

The East Bengal coach further stated that the target of the team remains the same despite the recent defeats and that is to try and win the remaining fixtures of the season.

"We are always thinking in terms of winning the next match and we will try to achieve the same target in the game against Chennaiyan FC as well," said the Spaniard.