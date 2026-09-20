Manchester City ran out 5-3 winners over Sunderland in a thrilling encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, in the fifth round of the Premier League.

According to "WhoScored", City boast the longest current winning run in the Premier League this season. Five games, five wins. They are the only side in the competition with a perfect record and a 100% winning rate.

That start has fired the Citizens straight to the summit, all 15 points banked across the opening five rounds.

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French outlet "Stats Foot" dug up another historic marker for City. Winning their first five matches of a top-flight season is now something the club have managed for the fifth time.

The network pointed to the previous instances: the 1912-1913, 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2023-2024 campaigns, with the current season making it five.

Another chapter, then, added to the club's history with a perfect opening for the fifth time.

Maresca enters a special list, and Haaland achieves a striking figure

The numbers don't stop with the club. Italian manager Enzo Maresca has carried his own flawless start into the Premier League. Statistics network "Squawka" report that Maresca has won all five of his opening matches since taking charge at the Etihad.

That makes him only the sixth manager in the competition's history to win his first five games at a single club. He joins Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who each won their first six, alongside Craig Shakespeare and Maurizio Sarri, who both won their first five.

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Erling Haaland keeps piling up the numbers too. The Norwegian found the back of Sunderland's net in today's match, and "Squawka" noted that he has now scored against every team he has faced in the Premier League. Sunderland are the latest to be added to his list of victims.

It underlines the sheer scoring menace of the forward, one of the competition's most prominent attacking names, capable of punishing every opponent he has met since joining City.