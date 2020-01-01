Marco Asensio wins the La Liga Santander Challenge for Real Madrid

Los Blancos won the final of the charity tournament that raised over €140,000 for the fight against Covid-19

Marco Asensio's were crowned champions of the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge after beating in an exciting Madrid derby final.

The Real Madrid forward made it clear that he has as much control of the ball behind the controls as he does on the field.

The #LaLigaSantanderChallenge brought together 18 Santander clubs, each represented by a top-tier player, over the weekend to compete in an unprecedented tournament centred around FIFA20, the popular EA Sports soccer simulation game.

The objective of the tournament, devised by Spanish video game influencer Ibai Llanos, was to raise funds for UNICEF and its fight against Covid-19. By the time the tournament ended more than €142,000 had been raised, a figure set to grow even further thanks to donations still to be received.

The one million spectators who followed the live tournament action also showed great generosity by donating over €40,000, a sum which has been added to the €100,000 donation from LaLiga and Santander bank.

Asensio’s way to glory

Aitor Ruibal's Leganes fell to Marco Asensio's unbeatable Real Madrid (4-2) in a thrilling final on Sunday night. Asensio also comprehensively beat Edu Exposito's SD in the semi-final (7-0), and a CF side led by Manuel Morlanes in the quarter-finals (5-1).

Beaten finalists Leganes, meanwhile, had defeated Lucas Perez’s highly-fancied Deportivo side 3-2 in the semi-finals and Gorka Guruzeta’s (7-2) in the quarter-finals.

The goal of raising funds while at the same time offering a unique digital entertainment product was achieved with great success, but there is still much to do. La Liga will continue to help the campaign to raise awareness of the importance of staying home to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic.