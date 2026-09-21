Marchegiani delivers his verdict on AC Milan: “They are a team built for a back four, it is normal that little by little they choose the best players”

Luca Marcheggiani, Sky's long-serving pundit, analysed AC Milan under Ruben Amorim after the win over Lecce, managed by Di Francesco, as follows: "It is normal that little by little he chooses the best players. A lot was conditioned by the need to put them in the right conditions: a lot of people were coming back from the World Cup. I am interested in the discussion about the system. All of us were saying today that this is a team more suited to a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. They do not have a right-back. Gila, adapted there, is not really in his best situation. In matches like these against opponents who allow space and break with less quality, it was clear that it is a good solution. You put the players in more comfortable conditions. Also with some overlaps on the right... If you have a right winger who cuts inside onto his left... Today Gila overlapped. Today he used Moreira as a high wide player, which is better than making him cover the whole flank".

On Gonçalo Ramos and the lack of a goal: "He is not jealous that the others are scoring, you can see it from the way he reacted in the celebration. Also with Moreira, he hugged him. From that point of view he is not suffering because he is scoring little."