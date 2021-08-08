Marc Bola rescues Middlesbrough from defeat to Fulham

The Boro were heading for defeat before the English defender of Congolese descent ensured the points were shared at Craven Cottage

Marc Bola was Middlesbrough’s hero having scored a late equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 Championship draw with Fulham.

In the tight encounter played at Craven Cottage, the hosts took the first-half lead through Harry Wilson.

However, the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note with 23-year-old Bola getting the leveler with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Former England youth international of Nigerian descent Josh Onomah got the home crowd cheering in 14 minutes after bursting into the visitor's box, however, his shot got deflected from behind.

Minutes later, he teed up Ivan Carvalho but Grant Hall’s deflection took the venom out of the youngster’s shot and goalkeeper Joe Lumley was able to make a simple save.

In the 29th minute, debutant Wilson gave Fulham the lead after drilling Onomah’s assist past Lumley.

Five minutes into the second half, Marco Silva’s men thought they had won a penalty following Sam Morsy’s foul on Carvalho, albeit, referee Keith Stroud waved away the appeals.

Even at that Silva’s team stepped up their unrelenting quest for a second goal with DR Congo midfielder Neeskens Kebano drilling his effort past the far post.

In the 77th minute, Boro pulled the chestnut out of the fire as Bola put the ball beyond goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga having been set up by Isaiah Jones.

Despite a late rally from the Cottagers, the encounter ended as a draw.

While Tosin Adarabioyo and Onomah were on parade from start to finish for Fulham, Kebano was subbed off for Bobby Reid in the 76th minute, as Mauritanian forward Aboubakar Kamara was introduced for Carvalho in the 89th minute.

For Middlesbrough, Bola played for all 90 minutes but Egypt’s Morsy was taken off for Jones in the 71st minute. Nigeria and Uganda prospect Uche Ikpeazu was handed a place in the starting XI, nevertheless, he was replaced by Marcus Tavernier in the 56th minute.

Fulham travel to Huddersfield Town in their next game with Boro welcoming Bristol City to the Riverside Stadium.