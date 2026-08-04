Ajax presented Marc-André ter Stegen as their latest signing on Tuesday morning. That finalised the long-awaited loan deal for the German goalkeeper. Ter Stegen told the club's official channels that Frenkie de Jong played an important role in his temporary move to Amsterdam.

"I spoke a lot with Frenkie and because of that I was able to follow a little over the past few years how he was feeling. As an Ajax player, he has also suffered," Ter Stegen says. "In recent days, we have also discussed a great many topics."

The Germany international, who has 44 caps, places great value on the opinion of his former Barcelona team-mate. "It is nice for me to know that I am in good hands here. Frenkie had already told me that before and that gives me peace of mind. He is very honest and says what he thinks. His words reassure me."

They also discussed his physical condition. The goalkeeper has regularly struggled with injury problems in recent times, but insists he is fully available. "I am in good shape and feel good. Of course I had to recover over the past month and that took energy."

Now the 34-year-old says he is ready to go. "But I am completely fit. I am very happy that I can be on the pitch again and play without problems. Hopefully this will be a season in which I can be between the posts in every match," the goalkeeper continues.

Last season, Barcelona loaned Ter Stegen to Girona, where he played alongside Daley Blind under coach Míchel. Injury problems limited him to just two matches. His talks with director of football Jordi Cruyff also helped convince him to choose Ajax.

Speaking to Jordi sealed it. "When I spoke with Jordi, it immediately felt right. I already know the coach and Daley, which meant I could talk with them about the project and the feeling they have about it. That was very convincing." Ter Stegen is also enthusiastic about the ambitions in Amsterdam. "We have to bring Ajax back to the place where the club belong," the German goalkeeper concludes.