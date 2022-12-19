‘Maradona’s Mexico City, Messi’s Doha’ - Qatar 2022 joins exalted company after Argentina’s World Cup triumph

With the 2022 World Cup coming to a poetic conclusion, it is Argentina and Lionel Messi who overlook the footballing world from the pedestal that Qatar put together.

The much-anticipated crowning of Messi’s Argentina came after a thrilling final that can stake a claim as one of the best World Cup finals in recent history. France and Argentina put together a spectacle at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, with the game ending 3-3 after 120 minutes. It required a penalty shootout to differentiate Argentina as the World Champions.

And in many ways, especially in a sporting sense, Qatar will go down in history as an iconic World Cup that will be spoken about for a long time, just like the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

(C)Getty Images

Forget the fact that this World Cup had stunning venues and provided fans an opportunity to watch multiple games in a day and all that. Look past the fact that the World Cup provided great stories (like that of Morocco) and innumerable upsets.

At the end of it all, Qatar 2022 will be remembered for a long time for being the platform upon which Lionel Messi finally had his coronation as the greatest player of this generation, possibly all-time.

Getty Images

Much like how Mexico 1986 is remembered and associated with the genius of Diego Maradona, Qatar 2022 will now become synonymous with Messi. If it was Maradona’s Mexico 36 years back, it is Messi’s Doha in 2022.

It almost felt like destiny for Messi. The World Cup title was the only thing missing in his cabinet and he played like a man possessed throughout the tournament. In the backdrop of the sand dunes of Qatar, Messi walked the path that very few had ever walked. He followed in the footsteps of Maradona and Pele, almost single-handedly dragging Argentina with him to the top of the footballing world.

Messi scored in all the knockout matches, provided captivating assists and won the Golden Ball along with the World Cup, just like Maradona in 1986.

And Qatar has been the perfect host for Messi’s party. It’s been a beautifully organised World Cup where fans from all over the world have come together to witness greatness. Making it more sweet was the fact that Qatar also brought together fans who were not from traditional footballing countries like India and UAE who supported Argentina and other footballing nations.

Getty Images

It was a World Cup for everyone. But it will forever be known as the World Cup of Messi. And the image of Messi lifting the cup he wanted the most while draped in a traditional Bisht given to him by the Emir of Qatar is a fitting note to bring the curtains down on the 2022 World Cup.