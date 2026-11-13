Maradona and Messi's shirt without an owner: who dares to inherit the number 10 in Argentina?

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The number 10 shirt in the Argentina national team has never been merely a piece of cloth bearing a number. For decades it has been a symbol of genius, leadership and the making of glory, associated with names that carved out their place in football's memory, from Mario Kempes and Diego Maradona through to Lionel Messi, who turned it into an exceptional legacy that is hard to come close to.

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Argentina now face a weighty question: who deserves to wear the shirt left behind by the greatest player in their history? Messi has retired from international football, and the most famous number in the three-time world champions' ranks sits vacant. Speculation has begun about the successor who will take on the responsibility of continuing the story.

Several shining names are in the frame, but Nico Paz, the star of Italy's Como, stands out as the frontrunner for this honour, thanks to the impressive performances he has delivered this season. The competition remains open, though, to names as big as Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Franco Mastantuono.

Spanish newspaper "AS" revealed that Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni prefers to wait before handing the number 10 to anyone. Nobody will wear it during the current period, with the matter to be settled as the official fixtures approach. The decision reflects the scale of the responsibility attached to this shirt.

On 7 October, Lionel Messi announced the end of his international journey with Argentina. So began a new chapter for a team that had grown used to viewing its captain as its primary source of inspiration on and off the pitch.

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Over 18 years, the Inter Miami star's name was linked to the number 10 shirt. He played 171 matches in Argentina's colours between 2008 and 2026, leaving behind a legacy any player would find hard to approach, having led his country to three major titles: the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

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The number 10 was present in most of Messi's goalscoring feats. He scored 118 of the 126 goals he netted in the national team shirt, making the number an integral part of his footballing image, exactly as was the case with Maradona before him.

His records go far beyond traditional competition. Messi became Argentina's all-time top scorer, the holder of the most assists and the most-capped player for the national team, on top of holding World Cup records for appearances, goals and assists.

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The figures in the Spanish newspaper's report give him 125 goals and 68 assists in 207 internationals, a tally that sums up the scale of the impact he left on his country's history.

Choosing his successor, then, will not be merely a technical decision concerning the most suitable player for the playmaker role. It carries historical, symbolic and media dimensions, especially as the Argentine fans will not only be looking for a talented player, but for a personality capable of handling Messi's legacy without the comparison becoming a permanent burden.

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When Messi was absent: who wore the most precious shirt?

Messi did not feature in all of Argentina's matches during his international career. Despite his relatively few absences, some international breaks forced the coaching staff to hand the number 10 shirt to other players.

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For a number of these players, the opportunity felt like realising a personal dream. It was not easy to imagine wearing the number worn by Maradona and Messi, even for stars accustomed to representing the national team in the biggest tournaments.

Federico Insua, Ever Banega, Erik Lamela and Franco Mastantuono were each given this honour once, while Enzo Perez, Nico Gaitan, Hector Canteros, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala wore the shirt twice each.

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Angel Correa got the chance in four matches. Sergio Aguero managed seven, making him one of the most frequent players to appear with the number 10 in the absence of his captain.

This list reveals an important truth: the number 10 shirt is not necessarily tied to a specific position on the pitch, nor must its holder be a striker or a traditional playmaker. Players with completely different technical characteristics have worn it.

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Aguero was an out-and-out striker distinguished by his finishing and movement inside the penalty area. Enzo Perez was a midfielder with different abilities, and that gives Scaloni greater scope in choosing the successor, free from being restricted to one position or a specific mould.

From Kempes and Maradona to a goalkeeper!

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Argentina's number 10 carries a long list of names that have left their mark on football, but only a precious few have turned wearing it into an everlasting legacy.

Among the first names linked to this number was Alfredo Rojas, nicknamed "the Tank", one of Boca Juniors' most prominent stars, who wore the shirt during the 1950s.

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Then came "Cacho" Heredia, who made his name on European pitches, before the emergence of Mario Alberto Kempes, one of the most prominent heroes of the generation that led Argentina to their first World Cup title in 1978.

Kempes was one of the key faces in that historic achievement. His exceptional performances in the tournament hosted by his country linked the number 10 to a new image of brilliance and leadership.

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The most influential moment in the history of this shirt came with Diego Armando Maradona, who wore the number at four World Cups, leaving behind scenes that still live in the game's memory.

From his famous handball goal against England at the 1986 World Cup, to the goal of the century during which he dribbled past a clutch of England players, Maradona produced one of the greatest individual tournament displays in the history of football and led Argentina to their second world title.

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Over the following years, big names such as Diego Simeone, Marcelo Gallardo, Pablo Aimar and Juan Roman Riquelme wore the shirt, before it reached Messi, who redefined the meaning of the number 10 in the modern era.

Here is the surprise: this number was not exclusive to strikers or midfielders. It once even went to a goalkeeper!

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At the 1997 Copa America, Nacho Gonzalez wore the number 10 shirt, after Daniel Passarella, Argentina's coach at the time, decided to keep the system of distributing numbers in alphabetical order, a tradition previously followed by Cesar Luis Menotti at the 1978 World Cup.

The stated aim of this system was to avoid disputes between players over numbers, while others considered it merely a tradition or a superstition linked to the national team's history.

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Whatever the reasons, Gonzalez entered history as one of the few goalkeepers to wear the number 10 for Argentina, following in the footsteps of Maradona and Kempes, even if the nature of the roles and responsibilities differed.

The number 10 at the World Cup: a list of greats

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The number 10 in the history of Argentina's World Cup appearances carries exceptional value, especially as the system of distributing numbers before the 1978 edition was based primarily on the alphabetical order of players' names, before the number gradually turned into a symbol of the most influential stars.

Since the adoption of the modern system, only a limited number of players have worn the shirt at a World Cup, each leaving their mark on the national team's history. The story began with Mario Kempes in 1978, then moved to Maradona, who wore the number in 1982, 1986, 1990 and 1994.

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After the legend's retirement, Ariel Ortega carried the number in 1998 and 2002, then came Juan Roman Riquelme at the 2006 World Cup, before Messi took on the task from 2010 all the way to the 2026 World Cup.

Whoever gets the number in the coming period will not inherit merely a shirt. They will join a historic list that includes some of the greatest names Argentine football has ever known.

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Nico Paz in front: five candidates to succeed the legend

With the post-Messi phase approaching, the competition appears open between five names who possess different attributes, each with something that makes them a candidate to wear the most famous shirt in the national team.

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Nico Paz tops the list. He has turned into one of the most prominent rising talents in European football, thanks to the impressive performances he has delivered with Como under Cesc Fabregas.

The attacking midfielder is living through his best footballing period. He has helped make Como one of the season's most prominent surprises, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 13 matches, according to the figures reported by "AS".

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Paz's value is not limited to his goalscoring numbers. It extends to his influence in building attacks, creating chances and moving between the lines, on top of technical abilities that allow him to deal with tight spaces.

His height, his speed and his intelligence on the ball give him a complete attacking personality and make him currently the closest to earning Scaloni's trust.

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Julian Alvarez: the attacking heir

Julian Alvarez is among the most prominent candidates, despite the nature of his role differing from the traditional image of a number 10. The Atletico Madrid striker is one of Argentina's most important attacking weapons in recent years, having played an influential role in the national team's achievements and proved he can turn up on the big occasions.

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Great international experience, clear trust from Scaloni, an ability to press, move and create space for teammates: all of it makes Alvarez an important option in the coming period. He may be a suitable successor to Sergio Aguero in terms of the attacking roles, but his claim to the number 10 will depend on the coaching staff's vision of who will lead the new project.

Enzo Fernandez: the captain's personality

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Enzo Fernandez represents a different option. He has proved in recent years that he is one of the most important elements of Argentina's midfield. His story of brilliance began at the 2022 World Cup, when he stole the spotlight against Mexico and scored a decisive goal that helped the national team through one of its most difficult moments in the tournament.

Since then, it has become difficult to imagine Argentina's line-up without him, thanks to his abilities in controlling the rhythm of play and linking the lines, alongside the leadership that shone during his spell with Chelsea. The English club handed Enzo the captain's armband a relatively short time after his arrival, a sign of the great trust he enjoys within the team.

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Alexis Mac Allister: the number 10 in his personality

Alexis Mac Allister possesses a symbolic advantage that perhaps the rest of the candidates do not have. He has worn the number 10 shirt with Argentinos Juniors, Brighton and Liverpool. The Argentine midfielder can perform multiple roles, whether in building play, advancing into attacking areas or winning the ball back.

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His leadership and technical skills make him one of the national team's most prominent elements, and that gives him a genuine chance in the race to succeed Messi. Mac Allister may be the most balanced option if Scaloni wants to give the number to a midfielder who combines experience, skill and the ability to lead his teammates.

Franco Mastantuono: a talent waiting to explode

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Franco Mastantuono remains the name most in need of proving himself among the five candidates. He has so far been unable to deliver the level expected of him in Europe. The talent that drew so much attention at River Plate moved to Real Madrid amid great expectations, but his few appearances and lack of a regular opportunity have affected his ability to show his potential.

The technical circumstances in Europe have not helped him deliver the image the public awaited, leaving him to make use of any opportunity he gets to restore his shine. Despite this, Mastantuono carries a huge amount of media and commercial interest, after Real Madrid invested heavily in signing one of the most promising talents in Argentine football. That may give him an additional presence in the picture, but it alone will not be enough to get the shirt, unless he succeeds in translating his talent into a consistent and influential performance on the pitch.

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Scaloni delays the decision: so who carries Messi's legacy?

In the end, Argentina do not seem in a hurry to settle the identity of the player who will wear the number 10. Scaloni knows the decision is bigger than merely choosing a name from a group of talents.

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Nico Paz leads the race thanks to his striking performances, while Alvarez brings the experience and attacking decisiveness. Enzo Fernandez and Mac Allister offer a different model of a midfielder capable of leading the team. Mastantuono, meanwhile, awaits his chance to prove he deserves to be part of the national team's future.

The crucial point is this: Argentina are not necessarily looking for a new version of Messi. Cloning a player of his stature is almost impossible. What they need is a star capable of creating a new identity for the national team and continuing to compete for titles.

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The number 10 shirt will remain a witness to different eras of glory, from Kempes to Maradona and then Messi, and now it awaits a new name to write another chapter in its story. Until the official decision arrives, the question will remain: will Nico Paz be the awaited heir, or will Scaloni surprise everyone with another name?